Coronavirus: Dubai halts eviction judgements for residential, commercial facilities

Dubai will temporarily suspend eviction judgements related to residential and commercial facilities, as well as imprisonment judgements on all rental related cases in March and April, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

“Following the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to take all necessary measures to help people overcome the challenges caused by the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued directives to suspend eviction judgments related to residential and commercial facilities,” DMO said in a statement.

“The suspension of eviction judgments is applicable to judgments issued in March and April. The suspension of eviction judgments is not applicable to abandoned homes. Sheikh Maktoum also suspended imprisonment judgments on all rental related cases.”

Dubai had earlier in the month closed all hotel bars, pubs and lounges, in addition to shutting down all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts and all gyms, gaming centers, and spring camps.

Banks in Dubai offered a comprehensive relief package to help ease financial pressures on their customers due to the impact of the coronavirus impact.

