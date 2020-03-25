Coronavirus: Kuwait health minister says 43 people have recovered

Kuwait recorded four coronavirus recoveries on Wednesday, according to Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah.

“The recovery of four cases infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 43 cases,” he said in a tweet. “May God write a speedy recovery for the rest.”

Kuwait confirmed a total of 191 cases as of Tuesday with 152 of those receiving medical care, according to the health ministry. Five people are in the intensive care unit.

Testing and preventative measures

Kuwait has administered over 17,000 tests and implemented several precautionary measures to help slow the spread of the new deadly virus.

The country enacted an 11-hour curfew on Saturday aimed at limiting public gatherings. The National Guard was ordered to assist the Ministry of Interior in enforcing the curfew. Work in government and private companies was also halted till March 26 but was then extended for another two weeks.

Kuwait extended the suspension of schools and universities till August 4. Earlier this month, flights to and from the country were suspended until further notice.

