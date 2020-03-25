Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records second death, 900 infections confirmed

A 46-year-old man from Mecca died of coronavirus, becoming Saudi Arabia’s second death, according to a health ministry’s spokesman.

The health ministry recorded 133 new infections, bringing the total to 900 on Wednesday.

Of those newly confirmed cases, 18 are associated with recent travel, and were placed in quarantine upon their arrival in the Kingdom, the spokesman said.

Most of the infected patients are receiving medical care but are in good condition.



Three people are in critical condition are are receiving extra care in the intensive care unit.

The health ministry urges people to comply with the preventative measures taken by the Kingdom and to avoid going out except when absolutely necessary.





King Salman approves new measures

King Salman bin Abdulaziz approved several new measures on Wednesday to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Residents will be banned, starting Thursday, from traveling between the 13 regions of the Kingdoms. Residents will also be banned from entering or exiting Riyadh, Mecca and Medina. The curfew for the three cities will begin at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.



Facts about what is banned and closed in the Kingdom

Malls and parks were shut down earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes were banned from serving food and beverages on their premises. Workplace attendance was also suspended at most government agencies for a period of 16 days, except for health, security, and military sectors.

