Coronavirus: UAE confirms 85 new cases bringing the total to 333

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 333, according to a health ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday.
A total of 52 people fully recovered in the UAE, the spokeswoman said.
SHOW MORE
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد 19) في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 25, 2020
.
.
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/ayqD0EfoPf
Last Update: 13:29 KSA 16:29 - GMT 13:29