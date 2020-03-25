Coronavirus: UAE confirms 85 new cases bringing the total to 333

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 333, according to a health ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday.



A total of 52 people fully recovered in the UAE, the spokeswoman said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The country has taken several measures to help slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



All of those in the UAE including nationals, residents and visitors, must comply with the precautionary measures implemented, the spokeswoman said.

The UAE confirmed its first two coronavirus deaths on Saturday.



آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد 19) في الإمارات

.

.

The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/ayqD0EfoPf — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 25, 2020

Last Update: 13:29 KSA 16:29 - GMT 13:29