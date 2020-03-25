Coronavirus: UAE displays Stay Home message on Burj Khalifa, telephone networks

The UAE has launched a campaign titled “Stay Home, Stay Safe” to encourage citizens and residents to not leave their houses amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed two and infected 248 in the Gulf country.

A #StayHome message is being displayed on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Arabic and English, after the government called on citizens and residents to refrain from going out except if necessary or for work reasons.

No curfew has been implemented in the UAE at the time of publication.

Mobile networks also incorporated the campaign into their displays on mobile phones. When making a call in the UAE, the caller is greeted with a message that says “Dear caller, staying at home keeps you and your loved ones safe from corona,” before being connected to the call.

The total number of recovered cases in the UAE is 45.

Precautionary measures

The UAE has put various precautionary measures in place aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE ordered on March 16 all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps will also be closed until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions are also closed until the end of March.

