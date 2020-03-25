Dubai police arrest European for inciting non-compliance with ‘Stay Home’ campaign

Dubai police arrested a European national of Arab origin for posting a video showing her indifference to the “#StayHome” national campaign and encouraging people to defy the authorities’ social distancing measures amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Dubai Media Office said on Tuesday.
“Legal measures were taken against her. The case has been referred to the Federal Public Prosecution for Information Technology Crimes,” the statement said.
Dubai’s police stressed the importance of residents fully complying with directives issued by authorities to safeguard public health.
It added that “inciting non-compliance with safety measures will lead to imprisonment and/or a fine of between AED 200,000 ($54,000) and AED one million ($272,253).”
Earlier on Tuesday, two women had posted a video of themselves on Instagram while running along Dubai Canal during which they told people to ignore stay at home warnings issued by the UAE government.
فيديو شرطة دبي تلقي القبض على شابة أوروبية من أصول عربية بثت مقطع فيديو يظهر عدم اكتراثها بمبادرة #خلك_في_البيت والتعليمات الصحية والأمنية الحالية، وتحولها إلى نيابة مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات بالنيابة العامة الاتحادية. pic.twitter.com/zInuMWFPuF