Dubai police arrest European for inciting non-compliance with ‘Stay Home’ campaign

Dubai police arrested a European national of Arab origin for posting a video showing her indifference to the “#StayHome” national campaign and encouraging people to defy the authorities’ social distancing measures amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Dubai Media Office said on Tuesday.

“Legal measures were taken against her. The case has been referred to the Federal Public Prosecution for Information Technology Crimes,” the statement said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Dubai’s police stressed the importance of residents fully complying with directives issued by authorities to safeguard public health.

It added that “inciting non-compliance with safety measures will lead to imprisonment and/or a fine of between AED 200,000 ($54,000) and AED one million ($272,253).”

Earlier on Tuesday, two women had posted a video of themselves on Instagram while running along Dubai Canal during which they told people to ignore stay at home warnings issued by the UAE government.

فيديو

شرطة دبي تلقي القبض على شابة أوروبية من أصول عربية بثت مقطع فيديو يظهر عدم اكتراثها بمبادرة #خلك_في_البيت والتعليمات الصحية والأمنية الحالية، وتحولها إلى نيابة مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات بالنيابة العامة الاتحادية. pic.twitter.com/zInuMWFPuF — فيديوهات وروابط الأحداث (@videohat_1) March 24, 2020

Precautionary measures

The authorities have urged people to stay at home and took several measures as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE ordered on March 16 all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps will also be closed until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions are also closed until the end of March.

Coronavirus: Dubai launches 11-day disinfection campaign to sterilize streets, roads To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Read more:

Dubai banks introduce business relief package to ease coronavirus financial pressures

Coronavirus: Dubai suspends sea cruises, safaris, and floating restaurants

Dubai shuts down 9 shisha cafes which violated coronavirus regulations

Last Update: 20:02 KSA 23:02 - GMT 20:02