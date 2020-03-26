Coronavirus: Coalition supports Yemeni govt acceptance of UN call for ceasefire

The Arab Coalition said on Wednesday it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire in Yemen to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) citing the coalition’s spokesperson.
The Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the Arab Coalition, supporting the legitimate government in Yemen, backs the UN envoy’s efforts for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and taking practical steps to build confidence between the two parties in the humanitarian and economic aspects.
Last Update: 21:11 KSA 00:11 - GMT 21:11