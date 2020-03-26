Coronavirus: Coalition supports Yemeni govt acceptance of UN call for ceasefire

The Arab Coalition said on Wednesday it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire in Yemen to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) citing the coalition’s spokesperson.



The Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the Arab Coalition, supporting the legitimate government in Yemen, backs the UN envoy’s efforts for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and taking practical steps to build confidence between the two parties in the humanitarian and economic aspects.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition supports the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen for a ceasefire, de-escalation, taking practical steps towards confidence-building measures between the two parties on the humanitarian and economic fronts, alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and working earnestly to confront the threats of the Coronavirus pandemic and on outbreak prevention,” said al-Maliki according to the statement.

