Coronavirus: Kuwait announces six new recoveries, total recovered cases 49

Six people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kuwait, raising the total number of recovered cases in the country to 49, Minister of Health Basel al-Sabah announced on Thursday.

The newly recovered cases are of Kuwaiti nationals and include three men and three women, Kuwait News Agency reported citing the health ministry.

Kuwait has reported 195 confirmed cases of the virus as of March 25.

A total of 717 people have been discharged from quarantine after health officials determined they were no longer a risk.

Precautionary measures

Kuwait has administered over 17,000 tests and implemented several precautionary measures to help slow the spread of the new deadly virus.

The country imposed an 11-hour curfew on Saturday aimed at limiting public gatherings. The National Guard was ordered to assist the Ministry of Interior in enforcing the curfew. Work in government and private companies was also halted till March 26 but was then extended for another two weeks.

Kuwait extended the suspension of schools and universities till August 4. Earlier this month, flights to and from the country were suspended until further notice.

