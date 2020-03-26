Coronavirus: Oman reports 10 new cases, bringing total to 109

Oman reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 109, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
“The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 10 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) of citizens,” the ministry said.
Out of 10 cases, five have had direct contact with previously confirmed cases, two cases are linked to travel to Britain, and three cases are currently under epidemic investigation.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to “adhere to the isolation procedures.”
A total of 23 people have recovered from coronavirus in Oman, the ministry said.
