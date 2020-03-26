Coronavirus: Qatar will shut money exchange and transfer services from March 26

Qatar will temporarily close all in-person money exchange and transfer services offices starting from March 26, to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Government Communications Office announced on Wednesday.

“Throughout the period of closure, money can be transferred through online exchange services, mobile applications and Ooredoo Money. All services allow users to transfer money abroad instantly either online or through their phone,” the GCO said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“This is part of wider measures introduced by the government to close non-essential shops and public spaces to tackle the COVID-19 virus. The most important thing that the people of Qatar can do to contain the spread of the virus is to reduce day-to-day contact with other people,” the GCO added.

More preventative measures to combat the spread of COVID-19

The government decided last week to shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area for 14 days as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Salons, barber shops, spas at hotels and retail shops are also part of the two-week closure.

The government also closed mosques and suspended communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers.

It also banned serving food in restaurants and cafes, allowing only delivery services and takeaway, and halted all forms of public transport.

Anti-coronavirus measures in the economic and financial sectors

Qatar's Emir also announced last week several measures to shield the economic and financial sectors in the country from the impact of the coronavirus.

These include a QR 75 billion ($20.6 billion) stimulus package for the economy, a directive to government funds to increase their investments in the stock exchange by $2.75 billion, and an order for the central bank to provide increased liquidity.

Sectors including hospitality and tourism were also exempted from electricity and water fees for six months.

Read more:

Qatar’s industrial zone a ‘hot spot’ for coronavirus, endangers migrant workers

Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus concerns affect travel

Last Update: 20:16 KSA 23:16 - GMT 20:16