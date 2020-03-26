Qatar records 12 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 549

Qatar has confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 549, according to the country's Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry said 13,681 people have so far been tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with 43 patients having recovered from the disease so far.

Qatar last week shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the "Industrial Area" of Doha for 14 days as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Qatar closed all in-person money exchange and transfer services offices starting from Wednesday as part of the country's measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Update: 19:32 KSA 22:32 - GMT 19:32