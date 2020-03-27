Coronavirus: Dubai launches website to issue permits amid disinfection campaign

Residents of Dubai can apply via a new website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the nationwide nighttime disinfection campaign over the weekend, according to authorities.
The Higher Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management in Dubai introduces a new website to issue move permits for essential purposes during the hours of National Disinfection Programme running for three days from 8 PM to 6 AM.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2020
To register: https://t.co/wvk70cvdTS
Update: Photos show the start of a three-day disinfection campaign in #Dubai as part of the #UAE's measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Overnight curfews were imposed as a temporary measure this weekend to carry out the campaign.#COVID_19https://t.co/DsE8hRA5ZT pic.twitter.com/cGG6lndBDH— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 26, 2020