Coronavirus: Dubai launches website to issue permits amid disinfection campaign

Residents of Dubai can apply via a new website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the nationwide nighttime disinfection campaign over the weekend, according to authorities.

Dubai Media Office said the website will allow for residents of the Emirate to apply for permits for those needing to head outdoors for “essential purposes” during the three days of the campaign which starts at 8 pm every night and lasts until 6 am the next morning.

“Dubai's Crisis and Disaster Management Team introduces new website to issue move permits for essential purposes during the hours of National Disinfection Program running for three days from 8 PM to 6 AM. To register: https://movepermit.gov.ae/home,” the tweet from the Dubai Media Office read.

The Higher Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management in Dubai introduces a new website to issue move permits for essential purposes during the hours of National Disinfection Programme running for three days from 8 PM to 6 AM.

To register: https://t.co/wvk70cvdTS pic.twitter.com/wCujq3QE7s — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2020

During the weekend’s campaign, public transport will be suspended overnight and movement would be restricted.

Dubai authorities announced on Wednesday that all businesses will have to implement remote working for 80 percent of their employees until April 9 at least. Pharmacies, cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets are exempt from the ruling.

Update: Photos show the start of a three-day disinfection campaign in #Dubai as part of the #UAE's measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Overnight curfews were imposed as a temporary measure this weekend to carry out the campaign.#COVID_19https://t.co/DsE8hRA5ZT pic.twitter.com/cGG6lndBDH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 26, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus do’s and don’ts: What are you allowed to do in the UAE?

Coronavirus: UAE to shut public transport, restrict movement from March 26-29

Coronavirus: UAE launches nationwide disinfection campaign

Last Update: 20:46 KSA 23:46 - GMT 20:46