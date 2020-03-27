Coronavirus: Oman confirms 22 new cases, raising total to 131

Oman reported 22 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 131, according to the Ministry of Health.

All the new cases are of Omani nationals, the ministry said.

Out of the 22 cases, 10 involve people who had direct contact with previously infected cases, eight are linked to travel, and four are currently under epidemic investigations.

The ministry added that 23 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Oman.

“Everyone must fully commit to self-isolation measures,” the ministry said.

Citizens and residents were also urged to wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their mouth, face, and nose.

