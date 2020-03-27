Coronavirus: Qatar to close all ‘unnecessary business’ stores starting March 27

Qatar will close all non-vital businesses starting on Friday as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a government spokesperson, adding that vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

“As a continuation of the state’s efforts to implement the necessary preventive measures to curb the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce decided to close unnecessary business starting tomorrow, Friday,” according to the spokesperson for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

The committee clarified that non-vital businesses like cafes, education support services and centers, arts and theater services and workshops, entertainment services, wedding and event services and stores, shoe and watch repair kiosks will be included in the new ruling.

Authorities also clarified during the press conference on Thursday that vital sectors determined by the cabinet, including foodstuff stores, pharmacies, and delivery services, deliveries from restaurants, will be exempted from the ruling on closures.

Qatar on Thursday confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 549, according to the country's Ministry of Public Health.

Last Update: 21:09 KSA 00:09 - GMT 21:09