Coronavirus in Kuwait: 17 new cases, total rises to 225

Kuwait reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 225, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Out of the 17 new cases, five are related to travel. They involve four Kuwaiti nationals who had traveled to the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and France, as well as a resident who traveled to Jordan, according to the ministry.

Nine new cases involve people who came into direct contact with previously infected cases.

Three cases include residents who are currently under investigation to determine how they were infected, the ministry said.

A total of 11 people are in intensive care.

Precautionary measures

Kuwait has taken several precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

An 11-hour curfew was imposed from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to contain the outbreak. More than 17,000 tests have also been administered in the country.

Kuwait also extended the suspension of schools and universities till August 4. Earlier this month, flights to and from the country were suspended until further notice.





