Qatar records 13 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 562

Qatar detected 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 562 so far, state-run Qatar News Agency reported citing the health ministry.

“Ministry of Public Health announced today 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Qatar, noting that some of them are related to travelers (who) came recently to Qatar and others to contacts. The new cases have been put into quarantine and receiving the necessary medical care,” QNA said in a tweet.

Qatar closed all non-vital businesses on Friday until further notice as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a government spokesperson, adding that vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

Last Update: 18:23 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23