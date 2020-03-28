Coronavirus: Dubai authorities sanitize metro, taxis during weekend campaign

Dubai authorities focused the second night of a nationwide disinfection campaign to sanitize the metro, taxis, buses and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office show.
.@RTA_Dubai’s efforts in the complete sterilisation of taxis and buses, as part of the UAE National Disinfection Programme. pic.twitter.com/4KMZgvlyeQ— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 27, 2020
عمليات هيئة الطرق والمواصلات في دبي لتعقيم الترام.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 27, 2020
Dubai’s RTA sterilises Dubai Tram @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/yVtO7hBh6y
Video: #Dubai Police use radars to detect violators of the traffic restrictions during the weekend nighttime curfew as authorities carry out an anti-#coronavirus sanitation campaign, clarifying that those with permits will be exempted from the violations.https://t.co/eHV3afQGBO pic.twitter.com/8sLzvqsFV2— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 27, 2020