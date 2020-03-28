Coronavirus: Dubai authorities sanitize metro, taxis during weekend campaign

Dubai authorities focused the second night of a nationwide disinfection campaign to sanitize the metro, taxis, buses and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office show.

“Starting now... the National Disinfection Program embarks on a complete sterilization drive of all public utilities, public transport, and metro services in the #UAE from 8 pm to 6 am. #StayHome,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted at 8 pm at the start of the nighttime curfew.

During the weekend’s campaign, public transport will be suspended overnight, and movement would be restricted.

.@RTA_Dubai’s efforts in the complete sterilisation of taxis and buses, as part of the UAE National Disinfection Programme. pic.twitter.com/4KMZgvlyeQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 27, 2020

عمليات هيئة الطرق والمواصلات في دبي لتعقيم الترام.

Dubai’s RTA sterilises Dubai Tram @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/yVtO7hBh6y — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 27, 2020

Residents of Dubai can apply via a website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the nationwide nighttime disinfection campaign over the weekend.

Video: #Dubai Police use radars to detect violators of the traffic restrictions during the weekend nighttime curfew as authorities carry out an anti-#coronavirus sanitation campaign, clarifying that those with permits will be exempted from the violations.https://t.co/eHV3afQGBO pic.twitter.com/8sLzvqsFV2 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 27, 2020

Also on Friday, Dubai Police released footage showing them using radars on highways to detect those violating traffic restrictions during the three-night nighttime curfew as authorities carry out the sanitation campaign.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday 72 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 405 so far, state-run news agency WAM reports citing the ministry of health.

Last Update: 21:26 KSA 00:26 - GMT 21:26