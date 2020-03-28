NEWS
Coronavirus: Dubai authorities sanitize metro, taxis during weekend campaign

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Saturday 28 March 2020
Dubai authorities focused the second night of a nationwide disinfection campaign to sanitize the metro, taxis, buses and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office show.

“Starting now... the National Disinfection Program embarks on a complete sterilization drive of all public utilities, public transport, and metro services in the #UAE from 8 pm to 6 am. #StayHome,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted at 8 pm at the start of the nighttime curfew.

During the weekend’s campaign, public transport will be suspended overnight, and movement would be restricted.

Residents of Dubai can apply via a website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the nationwide nighttime disinfection campaign over the weekend.

Also on Friday, Dubai Police released footage showing them using radars on highways to detect those violating traffic restrictions during the three-night nighttime curfew as authorities carry out the sanitation campaign.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday 72 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 405 so far, state-run news agency WAM reports citing the ministry of health.

Last Update: 21:26 KSA 00:26 - GMT 21:26

