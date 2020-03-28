Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 10 new cases, bringing total to 235

Kuwait reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 235, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the 10 cases, eight are related to travel abroad, according to the ministry.

Three Kuwaitis were infected with the virus after they had traveled to the United Kingdom, two Kuwaitis after they traveled to Saudi Arabia, and one Kuwaiti was also infected after traveling to France.

Another case is of a citizen who had been to the United Arab Emirates, while one resident was infected after traveling to the United States and Canada.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 10 حالات جديدة ب #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ليصبح الإجمالي 235 حالة pic.twitter.com/TVfKqelK4Z — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) March 28, 2020

The ministry also said that one Kuwaiti got coronavirus after coming into contact with a previously confirmed case.

A resident is also currently under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infection, the ministry added.

Kuwait had earlier announced that seven people in the country recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64.

Strict precautionary measures

Kuwait has imposed several precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. This includes imposing a nation-wide curfew, halt all international flights, and suspending schools and universities until the August.

Last Update: 09:20 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20