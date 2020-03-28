Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 99 new cases, death toll reaches 4

Saudi Arabia reported 99 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as the number of virus-related deaths rose in the Kingdom rose to four.

The total number of cases in Saudi Arabia is 1,203, the Ministry of Health said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the 99 new cases, 10 are related to travel and were quarantined upon their arrival, while 89 cases are of individuals who had direct contact with people who were previously infected, the ministry added.

In Riyadh, 41 cases were reported, and another 18 cases were found in Jeddah.

Out of the 99 cases, 12 were confirmed in Mecca, 12 in al-Qatif, and 6 in Medina.

Three coronavirus cases were reported in Tabuk, one in Abha, and another was confirmed in Khobar.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (99) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل حالة وفاة لمواطن في الرياض رحمه الله، وتسجيل حالتي تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (37) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/KdMILfxNIn — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 28, 2020

Three cases were also reported in Khamis Mushait, one in Hufof, and another one in Saihat.

A total of 37 people have recovered from coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, according to the ministry.

Want to find out more about precautionary measures in the Kingdom? Read this: Timeline: Here are all the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to combat the coronavirus

“Do not underestimate the preventative measures,” the ministry said, calling on citizens and residents regularly wash their hands and avoid touching their mouth, face, and nose.

The ministry urged all citizens and residents who show symptoms of coronavirus to self-isolate.

Those who are symptomatic should wear a face mask to prevent spreading the virus, the ministry added.

Read more:

Watch: Saudi Arabia’s biggest cities empty after coronavirus curfew

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders lockdown in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 10,000 riyal fine, jail time for curfew violators

Last Update: 13:06 KSA 16:06 - GMT 13:06

SHOW MORE