Coronavirus: UAE imposes new fines for people who ignore quarantine rules

The United Arab Emirates imposed several new fines for people who do not abide by quarantine rules, the latest effort in the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Anyone who leaves their house for reasons unrelated to work or for necessity will be fined 2,000 AED ($544), according to the Public Prosecution Attorney General.

Al Arabiya English learned that one person was fined for going on walk in compound in The Springs in Dubai before the 8 p.m. weekend curfew.

A nation-wide curfew was imposed from March 26 until March 28, from the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. While the curfew ends tonight, the Public Prosecution did not announce how long the fines will be enforced.

Dubai police are using radars on highways to detect violators of the three-day nationwide curfew as authorities carried out a sanitation campaign. A driver who has more than three people in one car will be fined 1,000 AED ($272), according to the public prosecution.

Anyone caught not adhering to social distancing practices, and those who do not wear a face mask in closed spaces will be fined 1,000 AED ($272).

The UAE on Friday reported 72 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 405.

Anyone who refuses to get retested and to self-quarantine will also be fined 50,000 AED ($13,612).

The decision comes after the health ministry said on March 23 that one individual who had recently traveled did not follow self-isolation protocols, and infected 17 of his family members, friends, and coworkers.

The new decision also stipulates that anyone who does not abide by the mandatory hospital stay or refuses a treatment plan will also be fined 50,000 AED ($13,612).

A 5,000 AED ($1,361) fine will also be issued to anyone who refuses to be tested for coronavirus.

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets have been ordered to close.

Hotels were also asked to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps are also closed until the end of March.

If any one of the above establishments refuses to close, owners will be fined 50,000 AED ($13,612), and visitors will be fined 500 AED ($136).

Those who participate in any public gatherings, conferences, or parties will be fined 5,000 AED each ($1,361), while the organizers of these gatherings will be fined 10,000 AED ($2723).

Fines will be doubled in case of a repeated offense, and violators will also have to cover the costs of treating any of the damages that result from their actions, the public prosecution said.

