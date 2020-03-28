Qatar records first death due to coronavirus, 28 new cases

Qatar confirms its first death due to the coronavirus on Saturday and 28 new cases of the virus in the country, raising the total number of infections to 588 after two patients recovered from the virus, state-run Qatar News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Public Health.

“The Ministry of Public Health states that the two recovery cases belong to Qatari citizens, bringing the total recovery cases from the (COVID-19) virus to 45 cases, and that the death case was a result of the virus in a resident from the People's Republic of Bangladesh who was 57-years-old and was suffering from chronic diseases,” QNA said in a tweet.

Qatar closed all non-vital businesses on Friday until further notice as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a government spokesperson, adding that vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

