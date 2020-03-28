UAE launches mobile drive-through coronavirus test center

The United Arab Emirates launched on Saturday a coronavirus drive-through testing site where people can get tested while remaining in their cars, according to photos posted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince on Twitter.
Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health. pic.twitter.com/nrO0iCFr8t— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 28, 2020
Last Update: 16:21 KSA 19:21 - GMT 16:21