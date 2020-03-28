UAE launches mobile drive-through coronavirus test center

The United Arab Emirates launched on Saturday a coronavirus drive-through testing site where people can get tested while remaining in their cars, according to photos posted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince on Twitter.

“Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed tweeted.

The UAE had earlier reported 63 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 468, the Ministry of Health announced.

Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health. pic.twitter.com/nrO0iCFr8t — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 28, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 63 new cases, bringing total to 468

Coronavirus: UAE extends disinfection program, curfew for additional week

Coronavirus: Dubai asks residents to apply for permits if they want to leave home

Last Update: 16:21 KSA 19:21 - GMT 16:21