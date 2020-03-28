Video: Dubai Police use radars to detect nighttime coronavirus curfew violators

Dubai Police have been using radars on its highways to detect those violating traffic restrictions during the three-day nationwide nighttime curfew as authorities carry out a sanitation campaign, clarifying that those with permits would be exempted for these violations.

“Dubai Police activates radar tuning devices to violate the traffic restriction decision from 8 pm to 6 am. To register for the movement permit system http://move.gov.ae. The sectors excluded from these violations will be exempted, while stressing the need for pre-registration for everyone,” a tweet posted by the Dubai Media Office read.

Residents of Dubai can apply via a new website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the nationwide nighttime disinfection campaign over the weekend, according to authorities.

Throughout the national disinfection campaign as part of the UAE’s measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, all traffic, and public movement is restricted, and public transportation and metro services suspended.

Update: Photos show the start of a three-day disinfection campaign in #Dubai as part of the #UAE's measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Overnight curfews were imposed as a temporary measure this weekend to carry out the campaign.#COVID_19https://t.co/DsE8hRA5ZT pic.twitter.com/cGG6lndBDH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 26, 2020

Last Update: 20:53 KSA 23:53 - GMT 20:53