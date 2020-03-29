Coronavirus: Bahrain confirms flight scheduled for return of its citizens in Qatar

Bahrain confirms a flight has been scheduled for Sunday to bring back its citizens currently in Doha after they recently returned from Iran, Bahrain News Agency reported citing the Kingdom’s National Communication Centre, adding that Qatar “must stop interfering” with such arrangements.

“The NCC stressed that the Qatari authorities should stop interfering with these flights through their scheduling of commercial flights, as doing so exposes not only the travelers to health risks posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, but also the crews of repatriation aircraft and anyone present at the airports where those flights transit, adding that they lack the necessary precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO),” the statement on BNA read.

“The NCC noted that the Qatari authorities should follow the precautionary measures necessary to preserve the health and safety of travellers, aircraft crews and airport staff, in line with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines,” the NTC added.

Qatar confirms its first death due to the coronavirus on Saturday and 28 new cases of the virus in the country, raising the total number of infections to 588 after two patients recovered from the virus.

A day earlier, Bahrain confirmed that 17 people recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 227.

Last Update: 21:38 KSA 00:38 - GMT 21:38