Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms three new recoveries, total now 67

Kuwait recorded three new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 67, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah announced on Sunday in a tweet.



The country confirmed 235 cases as of Sunday, with 11 in the intensive care unit out of 171 people receiving medical care, according to the health ministry.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The government implemented several measures to slow the spread of the virus. All international flights to and from Kuwait have been suspended until further notice. Schools and universities have also been suspended until August.



A nationwide curfew is in effect daily from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. until further notice.

Read more:

Kuwait to suspend all flights from until further notice

Kuwait extends schools suspension till August 4

Kuwait implements 11-hour curfew until further notice

Last Update: 06:11 KSA 09:11 - GMT 06:11