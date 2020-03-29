Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends all flight suspensions, workplace attendance

Saudi Arabia extends the suspension of all domestic and international flights and workplace attendance until further notice, the Saudi Press Agency reports citing the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

The Kingdom’s interior ministry said it would be extending suspension of workplace attendance in all government agencies, except for those under the exempted sectors. Across the private sector, all workplace attendance has been suspended until further notice as well.

Internal travel within the Kingdom, including flights, bus, taxi and train activity, has also been suspended indefinitely.

Initially, Saudi Arabia said on March 15 that the suspension of all international flights was meant to last for two weeks.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease first began earlier this year, with only three deaths being recorded so far.

Part of the measures taken by the Kingdom includes suspending the seasonal minor Umrah pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers to introducing a lockdown of the country and establishing a partial curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Update: 21:47 KSA 00:47 - GMT 21:47