Coronavirus: Dubai launches Secure Together rapid response service for elderly

Dubai Police launched on Monday a service to respond rapidly to requests for assistance from the elderly in the city amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Secure Together service was co-launched by the Community Development Authority (CDA) and aims to provide “services including medical aid, disinfection and sanitation” to the elderly in their homes.

“The initiative seeks to respond to their urgent requirements in this critical period during which we have an even greater responsibility to take care of this vulnerable segment of society,” said Lieutenant-General Abdullah al-Marri, the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police and commissioner general of the citizen services pillar of Dubai Council.

The UAE has encouraged its residents of all ages to stay at home as it implements measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country, where there have currently been 570 confirmed cases. Although young people are more likely to contract the disease, fatality rates are far higher for the elderly.

“Serving the community and working constantly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people are some of Dubai Police’s key duties. We will spare no effort to fulfil these responsibilities," he added.

To help authorities respond rapidly, officials have developed an updated database of where elderly people live, added the UAE’s WAM state news agency.

