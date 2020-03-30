Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia assigns team to receive requests of moving among 13 regions

Saudi Arabia assigned on Sunday a team to receive requests from the public to move between the Kingdom’s 13 regions, after King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered last Monday a curfew to take effect for 21 days and banned residents from traveling between the Kingdom’s 13 regions.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“Based on the curfew order and no-movement restrictions among the Kingdom's 13 regions to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Spokesperson of the Public Security stated that a work team, which is affiliated to the Director General of the Public Security's office, is allocated to receive requests of movement among the Kingdom's regions for those who have emergency and exceptional circumstances,” state news agency SPA reported.

“Requests are welcome throughout the day via the email: roc@ps.moi.gov.sa.”

The spokesperson said that any request should include the beneficiary’s information, a means of communication and a brief explanation of circumstances to move from a region to another, urging everyone to abide by the instructions and implement the precautionary measures to prevent and help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

There are currently 1,299 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight fatalities in Saudi Arabia as of Sunday, according to the ministry of health.

' rows="10" cols="50">

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia orders Jeddah lockdown, enforces earlier curfew

Timeline: Here are all the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to combat the coronavirus

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: The latest facts about what is closed and banned

Last Update: 22:32 KSA 01:32 - GMT 22:32