Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,453 cases

A man wears a protective face mask, as he walks, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif, following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Monday 30 March 2020
The spokesman urged anyone who may be a suspected case or those who are showing symptoms to seek medical attention and use the resources and services available in the Kingdom.
The health ministry did not record any new deaths over the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll at eight. A total of 115 people have recovered so far.
Saudi Arabia tightens coronavirus lockdown measures
Saudi Arabia tighetened its restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom on Sunday.
Residents in Saudi Arabia are banned from entering or exiting the Jeddah governorate as of Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.
King Salman approved measures last week that banned residents in the Kingdom from traveling between its 13 provinces. Riyadh, Mecca and Medina were also placed on lockdown as of Thursday, and curfew times were brought forward to begin at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.