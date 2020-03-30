Coronavirus: Saudi's King Salman orders treatment for all, including visa violators

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered coronavirus treatment to be available for anyone in need of medical care, including people who have overstayed their visa in the Kingdom, Health Minister Tawfig al-Rabiah said on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Al-Rabiah urged all of those showing symptoms not to hesitate in going to a hospital, whether private or public, to get tested and receive the proper care under King Salman’s new order. This includes visa violators who should not legally be in the country.

He emphasized the need to follow all precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.





The Kingdom confirmed four new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to eight on Sunday, amid 1,299 confirmed cases with 96 new ones, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Saudi Arabia tightens coronavirus lockdown measures

Saudi Arabia tighetened its restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom on Sunday.

Residents in Saudi Arabia are banned from entering or exiting the Jeddah governorate as of Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

Read more:

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: The latest facts about what is closed and banned

Saudi Arabia closes malls, bans serving food in restaurants, cafes

Last Update: 11:44 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44