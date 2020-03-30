Coronavirus: UAE extends residence permits expiring March 1 for a renewable 3 months

The United Arab Emirates’ Cabinet approved on Monday the extension of residence permits expiring on March 1, for a renewable period of three months without any additional fees upon renewal, as part of the country’s measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The decision is aimed to spare the residents related obligations during the current trying times,” state news agency WAM reported.

The Cabinet also waived the administrative fines associated with infractions relating to the services provided by the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship and approved by the Cabinet. The decision will be valid for a renewable period of three months effective April 1.

It also agreed to provide a temporary license for a scheme on digital transaction management solutions for Notary Public's services in order to facilitate judicial transactions under the current circumstances and to ensure safety of litigants and all those dealing with judicial departments.

The Cabinet additionally approved the extension of government services expiring on March 1st onwards for a renewable period of three months, starting April 1st. The decision applies to all federal government services, including documents, permits, licenses and commercial registers and their likes.

Precautionary measures

The UAE launched on Thursday March 26 a three-day nationwide disinfection campaign which was later extended till April 5, during which the authorities urged people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday.

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE ordered on March 16 all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps will also be closed until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions are also closed until the end of March.

