Coronavirus: UAE to set up new drive-through testing sites across country

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health will set up drive-through testing centers across the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s diwan.



Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.



The new centers will be set up within the next 10 days in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah, Fujairah, al-Ain and al-Dhafra. The Sharjah location will serve Ajman and Umm Quiwan residents, according to the statement.



The Crown Prince visited the UAE’s first center in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health. pic.twitter.com/nrO0iCFr8t — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 28, 2020



“Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus,” Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed tweeted. “Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health.”



The launch of the testing centers is part of the country’s strict precautionary measures to help slow the spread of the virus.



The UAE has recorded a total of 570 coronavirus cases and three deaths as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.

Read more:

UAE launches mobile drive-through coronavirus test center

$270 fine for walking next to others, $1,360 for partying in UAE

Last Update: 12:22 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22