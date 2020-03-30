Kuwait records 72 coronavirus recoveries amid 266 cases: Health ministry

Kuwait confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 266, health ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country confirmed five new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 72, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah said in a tweet.



“Thankfully, five of those infected with new coronavirus have recovered,” al-Sabah wrote on Twitter. “The number of recoveries is now 72 cases. May God grant safety for all.”



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The country has a total of 255 confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths.

The government implemented several measures to slow the spread of the virus. All international flights to and from Kuwait have been suspended until further notice. Schools and universities have also been suspended until August.



A nationwide curfew is in effect daily from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. until further notice.



تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 11 حالة جديدة ب #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ليصبح الإجمالي 266 حالة pic.twitter.com/LIWzzA8vuV — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) March 30, 2020

Last Update: 09:18 KSA 12:18 - GMT 09:18