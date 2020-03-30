Watch: UAE residents sing national anthem during coronavirus disinfection campaign

Citizens and residents in the United Arab Emirates sang the national anthem of the country from the balconies of their homes as an expression of gratitude and a show of solidarity with first responders and health authorities during the nationwide disinfection campaign over the weekend aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus.

UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday: “The video of people chanting the national anthem of the UAE by the residents of this good land when the national sterilization program started was touching.”

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“The UAE proves every day that it is the loving home and compassionate chest of its citizens and its residents. We share a common concern for our success in this challenge and for the safety of this country,” Gargash added.

The UAE launched on Thursday March 26 a three-day nationwide disinfection campaign which was later extended till April 5, during which the authorities urged people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday.

Coronavirus: Dubai launches 11-day disinfection campaign to sterilize streets, roads To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

“Throughout this period, traffic and public movement will be restricted, and public transportation and metro service will be suspended,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

Dubai authorities sanitize metro, taxis during weekend campaign To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE urges citizens, residents to stay home to contain outbreak

UAE launches mobile drive-through coronavirus test center

Coronavirus: UAE to shut public transport, restrict movement from March 26-29

Last Update: 20:40 KSA 23:40 - GMT 20:40