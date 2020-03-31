Coronavirus: Dubai government to inject equity to Emirates amid travel shutdown

The Government of Dubai will support Emirates with an injection of equity as the airline suffers during the coronavirus crisis, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum said in a Tweet on Tuesday.
.@Emirates, our national carrier, positioned Dubai as an global travel hub and has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai's economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE. We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon. pic.twitter.com/wdcrn2trO9— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 31, 2020
Last Update: 09:35 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35