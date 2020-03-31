Coronavirus: Movement in Dubai’s al-Ras to be restricted for two weeks 

Movement in Dubai’s al-Ras area will be restricted for two weeks as of March 31 to facilitate intensified disinfection procedures, Dubai Media Office announced, citing the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces increased restrictions on movement in Al Ras area of Dubai for two weeks effective from Tuesday (31 March) to facilitate intensified sterilization procedures,” Dubai Media Office tweeted.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces increased restrictions on movement in Al Ras area of Dubai for two weeks effective from Tuesday (31 March) to facilitate intensified sterilisation procedures. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 30, 2020

The UAE announced on Saturday the extension of a nationwide disinfection program to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country until April 5, urging people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Several teams from the Dubai Health Authority will be providing residents in the area with all the essential supplies they need for the two-week period, Dubai Police said.

Al-Ras is part of Dubai’s old Deira district and borders the Dubai Creek. The area is home to Dubai’s souks, a popular area for tourists.

Al-Ras area. (Google Maps)

Al Ras within Old Dubai

Dubai Police urged al-Ras residents to “cooperate fully with the authorities and abide by all instructions to ensure preventative measures implemented during the two-week period are a success.”

. @DubaiPoliceHQ appeals to the public to cooperate fully with the authorities and abide by all instructions to ensure the preventive measures implemented during the two-week period are a success. People who are not residents of Al Ras are prohibited from travelling to the area. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 30, 2020

No one will be allowed to enter the area until the disinfection procedure is completed, Dubai Police added.

All entrances leading to al-Ras from three main roads – which include al-Musalla street, al-Khaleej street, and Baniyas street – will be closed. The al-Ras, Palm Deira, and Baniyas metro stations on the green line will also be shut.

Bus routes to al-Ras will also be diverted and all taxis will be prohibited from entering the area.

The UAE on Monday recorded two new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to five, according to the health ministry.

The country has been taking several precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus, including setting up drive-through testing centers across the UAE.

Last Update: 05:01 KSA 08:01 - GMT 05:01