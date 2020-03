Oman reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 192, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The ministry also confirmed that a total of 34 people have recovered from the virus.

Citzens and residents are urged to “adhere to the isolation procedures.”

Oman has been imposing several precautionary measures to ramp up efforts to curb the outbreak. Public gatherings have been banned in the country, and authorities have warned that they will take action against all violators.

Last Update: 09:04 KSA 12:04 - GMT 09:04