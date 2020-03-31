Coronavirus: Three pharmacies in Dubai fined for increasing prices of face masks

Three pharmacies in Dubai have been fined for increasing the prices of face masks and sanitizers, the UAE’s official Emirates News Agency (WAM) cited Dubai Economy as saying on Tuesday.

“The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector at Dubai Economy has imposed fines on three pharmacies, in Jumeirah, Al Khawaneej and Mirdif, for tampering with the prices of face masks and sanitizers,” WAM reported.

Two of the pharmacies had been tampering with the price of face masks, while the third was selling sanitizers at a higher price without properly invoicing the purchases, the CCCP said.

Authorities had launched an investigation after several costumers complained about the price hikes.

“A repeat offense would attract double the fines and may lead to closing down the outlet,” the CCCP.

Dubai Economy urged businesses in the country to refrain from tampering with pries of face masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants, as hundreds of people in the UAE rush to buy products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It also called on pharmacies and medical suppliers to reduce the prices of disinfectants as a demonstration of their “social responsibility,” WAM reported.

The UAE has reported a total of 611 coronavirus cases and five deaths so far.

Last Update: 10:35 KSA 13:35 - GMT 10:35