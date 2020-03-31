Coronavirus: UAE reports 53 new cases, one new death

The UAE reported 53 new cases of the coronavirus and one new death, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 664, while the virus-related death toll stands at six, according to the ministry spokeswoman Farida al-Hussani.

The new death is of a 67-year-old of Asian origins who had several chronic illnesses before he was infected.

The new cases include people who interacted with previously infected individuals who did not adhere to self-isolation and social distancing practices, al-Hussani said.

Some of the newly infected people had also traveled to virus-hit countries, she added.

The new cases include one Filipino, an Algerian national, a Lebanese national, one Pakistani nationals, and an Iranian national.

Among the 53 cases are a Kuwaiti, a Swiss national, a Turkish national, an Italian national, and an American.

The ministry also reported that two Egyptians, three British nationals, four Emirati citizens, and 31 Indians were infected with the virus.

All the new cases are currently stable and under the care of health authorities.

Precautionary measures

A nation-wide curfew was extended for an additional week from the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until April 5.

The UAE also imposed several new fines for people who do not abide by quarantine rules, the latest effort in the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These include fines for not adhering to social distancing practices, and not wearing a mask in closed spaces.

