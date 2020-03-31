Coronavirus in Kuwait: 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, total now at 289

Kuwait reported 23 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 289, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the 23 cases, eight are related to travel. They include three Kuwaitis who had traveled to the United Kingdom, two Kuwaitis who had traveled to Iran, and three other Kuwaitis who had been to France.

Meanwhile, 14 new cases are of people who were in contact with previously confirmed cases. They include three Kuwaitis, 10 Indians, and one Bangladeshi.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 23 حالة جديدة ب #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ليصبح الإجمالي 289 حالة pic.twitter.com/LhLAT1hUGr — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) March 31, 2020

One case is currently under epidemic investigation, the ministry spokesman said.

An 82-year-old woman had recovered from the coronavirus, the Minister of Health announced early on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 73.

Also read: Coronavirus: A Kuwaiti designer reveals what life is like in quarantine

Kuwait has ramped up its efforts to curb the spread of the lethal virus by imposing a 11-hour curfew and suspending all flights indefinitely.

Last Update: 09:29 KSA 12:29 - GMT 09:29