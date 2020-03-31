Qatar reports second coronavirus death, 88 new cases, total at 710

Qatar confirmed on Tuesday its second death as a result of the novel coronavirus while reporting 88 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 710 after 11 patients recovered from the virus, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

“The Ministry of Public Health announces that it has conducted a scan to detect the coronavirus on 2,291 people today which showed the significant rise in the number of new cases due to the use of new and advanced equipment, which contributed to the faster detection of infected cases and the reduction of virus outbreaks,” the state-run Qatar News Agency reported citing the health ministry.

Qatar’s health officials said that the second death recorded was identified after a male resident, 58, died after also suffering from chronic diseases.

Officials also said the total number of recoveries from the virus reached 62 as of Tuesday.

Last Update: 18:38 KSA 21:38 - GMT 18:38