Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss coronavirus developments

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss and implement several decisions regarding efforts to combat the coronavirus spread, including additional financial resources to ensure the continuity of work in the government and private sectors.

According to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabian Minister of Information Dr. Majed al-Qassabi said the Council issued a decree ordering the provision of health care to all citizens, residents and residency permit violators.

The Council also reviewed a set of reports on the developments regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the local and international levels.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Minister also approved the listing of government assets planned for privatization in the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) after an initial public offering.

"The public offering of indirect allocation projects in the Saudi Stock Exchange shall be through a company (or companies) established by the National Allocation Center for this purpose, which will be the owner of the state’s share in the allocation projects to be offered in the Saudi Stock Market," according to the statement on SPA.

Saudi Arabia cabinet also approved a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and Dubai Financial Services Authority in the financial services field.

The Council reaffirmed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the recent Houthi militia attack in which two ballistic missiles were launched at civilian targets in Riyadh and Jazan.

(With inputs from Reuters)

