‘I shed a tear’ says Abu Dhabi Crown Prince after watching residents sing anthem

“I shed a tear,” said Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after watching a heartfelt video of residents in the UAE singing the country’s national anthem from their balconies.

“May God protect you and protect the country that you are in, that you are loyal to like its own people. And God willing we will get through this phase with you safe and sound,” the Crown Prince said.

The video he is referring to shows UAE citizens and residents singing the national anthem from their balconies and homes in an expression of gratitude and solidarity with health aid workers during the nationwide disinfection program.

UAE residents sing the national anthem

The campaign, which began on March 26 and has been extended until April 5, is part of the UAE government's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE has recorded 664 cases of the virus so far, while the virus-related death toll currently stands at six.

A drive-through testing site where people can get tested while remaining in their cars has also been set up.

Meanwhile, distance learning for all government and private schools and universities was extended until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Last Update: 05:44 KSA 08:44 - GMT 05:44