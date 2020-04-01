Coronavirus: Kuwait records 28 new cases in the last 24 hours, total now 317

Kuwait recorded 28 cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 317, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the 28 new cases, three are related to travel. They include a Kuwaiti who had traveled to the United Kingdom, and two Indians who had traveled to India, according to the ministry.

Another 22 cases are of individuals who had direct contact with previously infected people, and are all currently being treated in quarantine facalities

Three cases are currently under epidemic investigation, the ministry added.

A total of 14 people are currently in the intensive care unit of several hospitals in Kuwait.

The Minister of Health, Basel al-Sabah, had earlier announced that a total of 80 recovered cases of coronavirus in the country.

Kuwait has ramped up its efforts to curb the spread of the lethal virus by imposing a 11-hour curfew and suspending all flights indefinitely.

Read more:

Coronavirus: A Kuwaiti designer reveals what life is like in quarantine

Past health crisis helped shape rapid Saudi and Kuwaiti coronavirus response

Last Update: 09:22 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22