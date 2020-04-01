Coronavirus: Oman reports 18 new cases, bringing total to 210

Oman reported 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 210, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Health announces the registration of 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 210, including 34 recoveries and one death,” the ministry said in a statement.

The first coronavirus death was announced on Tuesday after a 72-year-old Omani citizen died, the Omani News Agency reported citing the country’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country is 34, the ministry added.

Citizens and residents have been advised to “adhere strictly to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.”

The ministry urged the public to remain at home unless necessary.

Last week, Oman issued new measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, including imposing a ban on public gatherings, closing all currency exchange shops, and banning publications and the sale of imported publications.

