Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 157 new cases with six new deaths

Saudi Arabia confirmed 157 new coronavirus cases and six new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The total number of cases in Saudi Arabia is 1,720, while the death toll stands at 16, according to the ministry.

The new virus-related deaths are of three residents in Medina, one Saudi citizen also in Medina, one resident in Riyadh, and another resident in Mecca.

Out of the 157 cases, 78 were reported in Medina, 55 in Mecca, seven in Riyadh, and six in al-Qatif.

The ministry also recorded three new cases in Jeddah, three others in Hufof, two in Tabuk, another two in Taif, and one new case in al-Henakiyah.

A total of 264 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, according to the health ministry.

The Kingdom has ramped up its efforts to curb the outbreak by taking strict measures.

Saudi Arabia banned residents in the Jeddah governorate from entering or exiting on Sunday, and moved up the start time of the curfew to 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

Last week, King Salman approved measures to prohibit everyone in the Kingdom from traveling between its 13 provinces. Riyadh Mecca, and Medina have also been placed on lockdown.

