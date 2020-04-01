Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 157 new cases with six new deaths

The total number of cases in Saudi Arabia is 1,720, while the death toll stands at 16, according to the ministry.
The new virus-related deaths are of three residents in Medina, one Saudi citizen also in Medina, one resident in Riyadh, and another resident in Mecca.
Out of the 157 cases, 78 were reported in Medina, 55 in Mecca, seven in Riyadh, and six in al-Qatif.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (157) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (99) حالة تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (264) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fLO0W2asL0