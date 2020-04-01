Coronavirus: UAE launches Weqaya website with COVID-19 information, FAQs

The UAE has launched a new website designed to raise public health awareness about coronavirus and the guidelines put in place to slow its spread.

Weqaya (www.weqaya.ae) was launched by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday. The website contains an information and FAQ section about coronavirus, the latest announcements from the authorities, and guidelines on how to practice social distancing and stay safe.

The platform helps consolidate some of the various measures the UAE has taken to slow the spread of coronavirus, including establishing a curfew during its national sanitization campaign which is running until April 5.

Developing.

Last Update: 09:08 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08