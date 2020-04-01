Oman confirms first coronavirus death after 72-year-old Omani citizen dies

Oman confirms its first death as a result of the novel coronavirus after a 72-year-old Omani citizen died on Tuesday, the Omani News Agency reported citing the country’s health ministry.
Earlier on Tuesday, Oman reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 192.
A day earlier, Oman confirmed its first case of a patient recovering from the coronavirus after a 28-year-old male recovered from the virus.
The total number of cases across all six Gulf Arab states surpassed 4,000 on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar all recorded new transmissions.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Oman reports 13 new cases, bringing total to 192
Coronavirus: UAE extends residence permits expiring March 1 for a renewable 3 months
Coronavirus: Dubai government to inject equity to Emirates amid travel shutdown
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 20:18 KSA 23:18 - GMT 20:18