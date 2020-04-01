Over 330,000 sign up to become coronavirus ambassadors: MBRU

Over 330,000 people have signed up to a new program from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) designed to educate on the risks and prevention methods related to the coronavirus, the university said.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly around the world, with borders closing, businesses shuttering, and people being told to stay in their houses. Nearly 900,000 have been infected, with over 42,000 dead.

“MBRU's Community Immunity Ambassador Program aims to identify and empower representatives from the community,” Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at MBRU Dr Hanan Alsuwaidi said during the course.

Those interested can visit MBRU’s website to begin the course and learn about the coronavirus.

The university set the program up “to contribute to the UAE and world effort in fighting COVID-19 through education,” said Professor Nabil Zary, the director of the institute for excellence in health professions education at the university.

When asked who should take the course, Zary said “everyone – this is about you and me.”

The course covers what the coronavirus is, how its spread, and its mode of transmission, before explaining the correct way to wash hands, use sanitizer, and wear a mask. Quizzes are set up throughout the course to check the participant’s understanding before moving on to the next stage.

The UAE has reported 664 infections from the coronavirus, with 6 deaths. Sixty-one have recovered.

Read more:

‘I shed a tear’ Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shares heartfelt message amid coronavirus

Coronavirus: UAE calls citizens abroad to return home due to travel difficulty

Coronavirus: UAE reports 53 new cases, one new death

Last Update: 14:41 KSA 17:41 - GMT 14:41