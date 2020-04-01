Qatar detects 54 new coronavirus cases, total 835 so far

Qatar has detected 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 835 as of Wednesday, Qatar News Agency reported citing the public health ministry.

The statement from the Qatari Ministry of Public Health said the cases were related to travelers who returned to Doha and others who came into physical contact with the infected cases.

A day earlier, Qatar confirmed a second death as a result of the novel coronavirus. The man who died was a male resident, 58, who also suffered from chronic diseases.

The Qatari cabinet met on Wednesday and passed a series of decisions related to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, including the halting of home cleaning services and reducing the number of workers who are transported by buses to half the capacity of the vehicle.

Qatar's preventative measures to combat the spread of COVID-19

Qatar has closed all non-vital businesses until further notice as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.

The government also shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been suspended.

Last Update: 18:53 KSA 21:53 - GMT 18:53